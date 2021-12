A look back as we head into 2022

Top Trends of 2021: UK-Europe regulatory breakup puts both in recovery mode for year ahead

LONDON – The confluence of Brexit and pandemic has hit regulators in Europe hard this year, with the workload of assessing COVID-19 vaccines and antivirals made all the more onerous by the loss of expertise suffered by both the EMA and the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Agency (MHRA) as their close relationship was severed.