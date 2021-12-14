BioWorld - Tuesday, December 14, 2021
A look back as we head into 2022?

Top Trends of 2021: Politics, pricing and personalities create regulatory challenges

Dec. 13, 2021
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
U.S. regulators continued to be plagued in 2021 with accusations of politicization, most of which revolved around the expansion of the COVID-19 vaccine. Despite the Biden administration’s avowed commitment to follow the science in regulatory decision-making, the White House COVID-19 Response Team appeared to jump ahead of the science Aug. 18 when it announced the Sept. 20 rollout of a nationwide booster program for all adults. The program called for boosters to be administered eight months after the final dose of the vaccine. But just a few days earlier, government health officials had stressed that boosters were only needed for people who were immunocompromised.
BioWorld Regulatory