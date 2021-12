Foghorn and Lilly’s Loxo agree to a $1.3B oncology deal

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is receiving $300 million up front in cash in its new collaboration with Loxo Oncology at Lilly to develop oncology medicines. Foghorn could bring in up to $1.3 billion in development and commercialization milestones. In addition, Lilly will invest $80 million in Foghorn.