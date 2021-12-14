Intervene receives breakthrough device designation for CVI treatment

Intervene Inc. received breakthrough device designation from the FDA for its treatment for chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), Blueleaf endovenous valve formation system, which makes new venous valves in the leg using the patient’s own vein tissue. The catheter-based system splits and stretches the vein wall to create a new leaflet. In a recently published study, 14 patients underwent the procedure, of which 13 successfully had at least one new valve created. No patients experienced adverse events during the procedure and no deep venous thromboses developed through a one-year follow up period.