Medtronic, Cloud Dx agreement to connect virtual care solutions to surgical and chronic care patients

TORONTO – Cloud Dx Inc. has entered into an exclusive corporate agreement with Medtronic Canada ULC to provide the subsidiary of Medtronic plc virtual and remote patient monitoring (RPM) technology and services across Canada. Medtronic Canada will begin by integrating Cloud Dx’s Connected Health platform along the perioperative and complex chronic disease pathways that make up the country’s health care network.