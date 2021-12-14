A look back as we head into 2022

Top Trends of 2021: Regulatory focus on innovation raising China’s profile

In China, 2021 saw a number of regulatory efforts aimed at encouraging companies developing novel drugs. As a result, analysts expect that impact investment and investors would allocate capital to “truly innovative oncology drugs” so 2022 could see a more supportive ecosystem for the development of rare disease treatments in China. Meanwhile, they believe that me-too and me-worse drugs, which have accounted for a large portion of China’s drug market, would have a more difficult time getting marketing approval.