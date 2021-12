A look back as we head into 2022

Top Trends of 2021: DNA vaccines arrive, while KRAS drugs and CAR T-cell therapies break new ground in cancer

There was no slowing of biopharma innovation in 2021, even as industry directed significant resources to, while feeling the impact of, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The year saw big wins for developers of DNA vaccines and biosimilars, while CAR T expanded its reach and a drug target once considered undruggable was finally conquered. And as 2021 gives way to 2022, other potentially game-changing technologies and therapeutics are waiting in the wings.