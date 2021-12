Avanos buying osteoarthritis injection company Orthogen Rx for $160M

Avanos Medical Inc. is acquiring Orthogen Rx Inc. for $160 million in a bid to strengthen its chronic pain portfolio. China led the contribution to India’s med-tech imports with ₹91.12 billion (US$1.2 billion) worth of goods in the 2021 fiscal year (April 2020 to March 2021), according to an analysis of data from India’s Department of Commerce by the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AIMED).