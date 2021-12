Galera’s stock doubles after study correction

The error in phase III data reported in late October that sank Galera Therapeutics Inc.’s stock (NASDAQ:GRTX) has been corrected, prompting share values to nearly double on Dec. 14. The error, according to J. Mel Sorensen, Galera’s president and CEO, had resulted in a false “p” value, leading the company to report the study had failed to achieve statistical significance on its primary endpoint. He called the programming error that caused the confusion “quite subtle.”