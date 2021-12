India’s reliance on Chinese med-tech imports increases

Even as it strives for self-reliance, India is struggling to wean itself off a reported 75% increase in med-tech imports from China. China led the contribution to India’s med-tech imports with ₹91.12 billion (US$1.2 billion) worth of goods in the 2021 fiscal year (April 2020 to March 2021), according to an analysis of data from India’s Department of Commerce by the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AIMED).