Urotronic gets FDA nod for Optilume for male urethral stricture

The FDA has granted approval to Urotronic Inc. for its Optilume urethral drug-coated balloon (DCB) for the treatment of male urethral strictures. The device inhibits new scar tissue growth that may form after endoscopic dilations via the controlled release of paclitaxel, an antiproliferative that inhibits scar tissue formation.