Pfizer's Paxlovid holds ground in final analysis, while Adagio's ADG-20 stumbles

Little more than a year since FDA approval of its COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer Inc. has published final phase II/III data on its oral antiviral candidate, Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir + ritonavir), confirming that, for non-hospitalized, high-risk adults with COVID-19, taking the drug within three days of symptom onset reduced all-cause risk of hospitalization or death by 89% vs. placebo.