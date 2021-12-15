Royal Philips NV has signed an agreement to acquire Vesper Medical Inc., a U.S-based developer of minimally invasive peripheral vascular devices. The deal expands Philips’s portfolio of technologies for the treatment of deep venous disease. The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022. Financial details were not disclosed. Founded in 2016, Vesper Medical is headquartered in Wayne, Pa., and has approximately 20 employees who will be absorbed into Philips’ Image-Guided Therapy business.

Xandar Kardian sweeps up C$10M in series A fundraising

Xandar Kardian Inc. closed a C$10 million (US$7.7 million) series A funding round to support the rollout of the company’s contactless health monitoring solutions. Phoenix Venture Partners led the round with participation from Portfolia Active Aging & Longevity Fund Taronga Ventures and others. Xandar’s XK300 Autonomous Health Monitoring Solution uses digital ultra wide-band radar signal processing to continuously monitor vital signs in hospital and home settings.

Clinical trial fraud a key enforcement issue for U.S. Department of Justice

Clinical trial fraud has not been on the radar screen for drug and device makers in recent years, but there have been several episodes in which the operators of clinical trial sites had fabricated data for clinical trials. Deputy assistant attorney general Arun Rao said recently that clinical trial fraud is now front and center for federal attorneys, raising the risk that any documentation errors for clinical trials will create a massive liability for the sponsor.

Top Med-tech trends of 2021: Strong financing year for med-tech as investors focus on digital health

At more than $48.2 billion raised through mid-December, the med-tech industry has recorded another stellar financing year – one that is 19% below 2020, but above every other year to date. Once again, the COVID-19 pandemic has shined a spotlight onto the sector largely responsible for diagnostics and digital health technologies. Investors kept a close eye on the space and have freely doled out funds in 2021. “There’s been this massive shift of capital to the tech sector and the tech sector is looking for all sorts of places to put capital in health care,” said Nina Kjellson, a general partner at Canaan Partners. The amount raised this year compares with $59.7 billion last year, which consisted mainly of record private placements and strong follow-on offerings. For 2021, however, there was a shift in which IPOs and venture capital rounds hit new records, while private placements and follow-ons paled in comparison to last year.

Tighter regulations causing Chinese companies to list closer to home

With the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Cyberspace Administration of China imposing stricter regulatory requirements on listing companies, more Chinese firms are likely to decide to list on stock exchanges closer to home.

Also in the news

Audere, Biognosys, Bloom, Bostongene, Conavi Medical, Depixus, Dnanudge, Endoron, Gretel, Illumina, Intuitive, Ivantis, Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics, Lumiradx Fast Lab Solutions, Medmira, Myriad Genetics, NEC, Numares, Statlab, Svelte Medical Systems, Thermo Fisher, Venus, Veracyte