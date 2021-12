Clinical trial fraud a key enforcement issue for U.S. Department of Justice

Clinical trial fraud has not been on the radar screen for drug and device makers in recent years, but there have been several episodes in which the operators of clinical trial sites had fabricated data for clinical trials. U.S. deputy assistant attorney general Arun Rao said recently that clinical trial fraud is now front and center for federal attorneys, raising the risk that any documentation errors for clinical trials will create a massive liability for the sponsor.