Mesoblast shares depressed by Novartis deal termination

PERTH, Australia – It’s been a year that Mesoblast Ltd. might like to forget. The company’s stock dropped 17% on the news that Novartis AG will terminate its licensing agreement with Mesoblast for remestemcel-L. The decision puts an end to an exclusive global licensing deal Mesoblast inked with Novartis in November 2020 for the development, manufacture and commercialization of the mesenchymal stromal cell product, with an initial focus on acute respiratory distress syndrome, including that associated with COVID-19.