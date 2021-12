Beigene’s $3.4B Shanghai IPO loses steam on first trading day

Beigene Ltd.’s listing on the Shanghai STAR Market netted ¥22 million ($3.4 billion) as the company became making it the first biotech firm to be listed on Nasdaq, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and the Shanghai STAR Market. But Shanghai shares, initially priced at ¥192.6 each, fizzled quickly, plunging over 16.4% by market close to ¥160.98.