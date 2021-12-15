Sanofi-GSK vaccine works as booster, but faces more delays as trials drag on

Vaccine specialists Sanofi SA and Glaxosmithkline plc have been behind the curve throughout the pandemic, with upstarts such as Moderna Inc. and Biontech SE stealing the show with their ground-breaking mRNA technology. While their rivals were beginning to launch the first wave of vaccines early last year, Sanofi and GSK had to reformulate theirs after it failed to produce a strong enough immune response in older people. New results show that the shot, SP-0253, could play a role as a booster but there will be another delay after the companies struggled to recruit enough participants in a crucial phase III trial.