Following initial approvals for rheumatic diseases, Bristol Myers Squibb Co.'s Orencia (abatacept) has become the first FDA-approved drug for the prevention of acute graft-vs.-host disease (aGVHD), in combination with certain immunosuppressants. Approval of the costimulation modulator covers adults and children 2 years of age or older undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation from an unrelated donor.

FDA approves Calliditas’ Tarpeyo as first drug to treat IgAN

Calliditas Therapeutics AB expects its oral version of budesonide to be available early in the first quarter of 2022, following FDA approval for treating patients with progressive kidney disease primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN). Branded Tarpeyo, the delayed-release capsules were cleared for use in reducing proteinuria in adults with primary IgAN at risk of rapid disease progression, usually determined as a protein-to-creatinine ration (UPCR) of 1.5 g/g or less. Clearance came under the FDA’s accelerated approval pathway, though the nod fell three months after the original Sept. 15 PDUFA date. The FDA had asked the company for additional analyses from the pivotal study testing Tarpeyo (previously known as Nefecon).

ACIP ponders J&J COVID-19 vaccine risks as Valneva posts strong data

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is meeting today to discuss to discuss the risks of the COVID-19 vaccines from Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen pharmaceuticals arm. There have been rare occurrences of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) with some who have received the vaccine. There have been nine deaths in 2021 associated with the vaccine and TTS, according to the CDC. Meanwhile, Valneva SE’s stock (NASDAQ:VALN) was getting a 14% boost on positive homologous booster data that showed a strong immune response as a primary vaccination and also after a third dose of VLA-2001. Two weeks after the booster, antibody levels were a fourfold higher than those seen two weeks after primary immunization. The results came from a phase I/II study of adults who received the inactivated, adjuvanted vaccine.

Anaveon closes $120M B round to accelerate IL-2 agonist development

DUBLIN – Anaveon AG raised CHF110 million (US$119.5 million) in a series B round to accelerate development of its interleukin-2 (IL-2) agonist ANV419, which is currently undergoing a phase I/II trial. “We are putting our compound into multiple clinical trials and multiple indications in parallel,” CEO and co-founder Andreas Katopodis told BioWorld.

Safety data positive for Uniqure HD gene therapy but shares dip

Uniqure N.V. shares (NASDAQ:QURE) were trading midday at $21.47, down $7.28, or 25%, as Wall Street reacted to early observations regarding the first four patients enrolled in the lower-dose cohort of the ongoing phase I/II clinical trial of one-time gene therapy AMT-130 for the treatment of Huntington’s disease. Two of the four enrolled patients received AMT-130, and two patients experienced an imitation (sham) surgery in the randomized, blinded clinical trial being conducted in the U.S. Efficacy measures will come later, but neurofilament light chain, a biomarker of brain injury, trended downward and returned to baseline in treated patients. Structural MRI turned up no clinically meaningful safety findings at the one-year mark.

Anheart Therapeutics raises $61M in series B for precision oncology pipeline

Anheart Therapeutics Co. Ltd. raised $61 million in a series B round to support the development of its precision oncology pipeline. Toward that end, funds will support phase II testing of the firm’s lead asset, the ROS1 inhibitor taletrectinib, for the potential treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. “We expect to file a new drug application [for taletrectinib] in China sometime in the second quarter or third quarter of 2022, with the U.S. being a year after that,” Anheart CEO and co-founder Jerry Wang, told BioWorld.

Verge CEO aims to create ‘digital Genentech’ with $98M series B fundraiser

There are many companies using artificial intelligence (AI) to aid drug development, with a seemingly overwhelming number of “world firsts” being claimed in this quickly evolving field. After signing a three-year neurology drug development deal with Eli Lilly and Co. worth up to $706 million in July, Verge Genomics is also making waves and just raised $98 million in series B financing to support development of its own AI drug development technology.

