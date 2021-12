FDA approves Calliditas’ Tarpeyo as first drug to treat IgAN

Calliditas Therapeutics AB expects its oral version of budesonide to be available early in the first quarter of 2022, following FDA approval for treating patients with progressive kidney disease primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN). Branded Tarpeyo, the delayed-release capsules were cleared for use in reducing proteinuria in adults with primary IgAN at risk of rapid disease progression, usually determined as a protein-to-creatinine ration (UPCR) of 1.5 g/g or less.