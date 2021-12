Verge CEO aims to create ‘digital Genentech’ with $98M series B fundraiser

There are many companies using artificial intelligence to aid drug development, with a seemingly overwhelming number of “world firsts” being claimed in this quickly evolving field. After signing a three-year neurology drug development deal with Eli Lilly and Co. worth up to $706 million in July, Verge Genomics is also making waves and just raised $98 million in series B financing to support development of its own AI drug development technology.