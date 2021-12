ACIP prefers mRNA COVID-19 vaccines to Janssen’s as Valneva posts strong data

In the face of rare, sometimes fatal, side effects associated with Janssen’s COVID-19 vaccine, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted unanimously to recommend that the agency say it prefers mRNA COVID-19 vaccines over the Janssen vaccine for preventing COVID-19 in those ages 18 years and older.