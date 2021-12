Anheart Therapeutics raises $61M in series B for precision oncology pipeline

Anheart Therapeutics Co. Ltd. raised $61 million in a series B round to support the development of a slate of precision oncology pipeline in-licensed by the company from Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. Toward that end, funds will support phase II testing of the Hangzhou, China-based firm’s lead asset, the ROS1 inhibitor taletrectinib, for the potential treatment of non-small-cell lung cancer.