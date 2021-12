Investors back multiomics analyzer with $35.4M financing

Depixus Ltd. has raised $35.4 million in an oversubscribed series A financing to push commercialization of its Magna multiomics system. The series A round was co-led by Lansdowne Partners and PSIM Fund, with participation from Casdin Capital and existing investor Arix Bioscience. The funds bring the company's total equity and grant funding to more than $47 million.