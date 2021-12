Fist Assist earns FDA breakthrough device designation for wearable vein dilation device

Fist Assist Devices LLC received a breakthrough device designation from the FDA for its Fist Assist Model FA-1 device for patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD). The pre-surgical dilation device promotes arteriovenous (AV) fistula creation in renal failure patients with inadequate vein size for creation of an AV fistula for hemodialysis. An AV fistula is a surgical connection between an artery and a vein used as an access point for dialysis.