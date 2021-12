A look back as we head into 2022

Top Med-tech Trends of 2021: Regulatory torpor adding drag to advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning

Regulatory agencies across the globe had their hands full in 2020 and 2021 in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that is just one reason that regulatory frameworks for artificial intelligence are lagging. Several regulatory proposals have been floated, but one of these hints at a need for regulatory harmonization, a requirement that seems certain to add yet more drag to a process that is already years behind the technology.