Scant backlash from NASH crash as Genfit scores $539M-plus Ipsen deal in PBC

Genfit SA’s global development and commercialization deal with Ipsen Pharma SA for phase III-stage elafibranor in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) – plus a separate arrangement for rights to an asset earlier in development from Genoscience Pharma SA – represent “the logical next steps in the implementation of a strategy that we outlined to you about 18 months ago,” Genfit CEO Pascal Prigent said during a conference call with investors.