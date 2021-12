V-Wave completes $98M series C funding to advance heart failure device

V-Wave Ltd. said on Dec. 17 that it has closed all remaining tranches of a $98 million extended series C financing led by Deerfield Management. The funds will be used to complete a pivotal IDE trial for its Ventura interatrial shunt system for the treatment of advanced heart failure (HF) and submit a PMA to the FDA for U.S. marketing approval.