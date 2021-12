Novartis forges closer links with Beigene, taking $1B option on TIGIT cancer drug

Novartis AG has forged even stronger links with Beigene Ltd., taking an option on the latter’s late-stage TIGIT inhibitor cancer immunotherapy ociperlimab in a deal worth up to $1 billion. Basel, Switzerland-based Novartis will pay the Beijing-based pharma $300 million up front in the option, collaboration and license agreement plus up to $700 million if it exercises its option before late 2023.