Novartis AG has forged even stronger links with Beigene Ltd., taking an option on the latter’s late-stage TIGIT inhibitor cancer immunotherapy, ociperlimab, in a deal worth up to $1 billion. Basel, Switzerland-based Novartis will pay the Beijing-based pharma $300 million up front in the option, collaboration and license agreement plus up to $700 million if it exercises its option before late 2023. Ociperlimab is being studied in phase III for advanced non-small-cell lung cancer, and Novartis said it could be combined with the PD-1 inhibitor tislelizumab that Novartis has already bought rights to in North America, Europe and Japan in a $2.2 billion deal with Beigene earlier this year.

Sanofi/Regeneron’s asthma blockbuster Dupixent has new rival as FDA approves Astrazeneca/Amgen’s Tezspire

The FDA has approved Astrazeneca plc and Amgen Inc.’s first-in-class biologic, tezepelumab, for the add-on maintenance treatment of adults and children ages 12 and older with severe asthma, adding further competition to a hotly contested market. An injection marketed under the brand name Tezspire, tezepelumab inhibits the action of thymic stromal lymphopoietin (anti-TLSP). The drug will go up against Sanofi SA and Regeneron Inc.’s blockbuster injection, Dupixent (dupilumab), which inhibits IL-4/IL-13 and works in those with eosinophilic asthma.

First FcRn antagonist approved as Argenx’s Vyvgart gets FDA nod in myasthenia gravis

Argenx NV’s Vyvgart (efgartigimod), approved late Friday by the FDA for treating generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), became the first FcRn antagonist to cross the finish line. But the best news may be the drug’s broad label, which company executives highlighted during an investor call. Vyvgart is cleared for the treatment of adults who test positive for the anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody, a group that represents about 85% of the total gMG population. The recommended dosage is 10 mg/kg, administered via intravenous infusion over one hour once weekly for four weeks, with subsequent treatment cycles to be administered based on clinical evaluation. “We are happy to see flexibility in the label that allows physicians to manage timing of treatment cycles depending on the patient’s clinical response to Vyvgart,” Argenx co-founder and CEO Tim Van Hauwermeiren said on the Dec. 17 call.

Summit’s phase III failure slices the stock in half

Top-line results from Summit Therapeutics Inc.’s phase III study of ridinilazole failed to meet the primary endpoint for sustained clinical response (SCR) and treating C. difficile infection. Looking for an upside, the company noted ridinilazole had a higher observed SCR rate than vancomycin in the clinical trial. Patients were randomized 1-to-1 to receive either ridinilazole or vancomycin. SCR is the participants’ clinical response of a treated C. difficile infection and no infection recurrence 30 days following treatment. Ridinilazole is a small-molecule antibacterial agent. The Cambridge, Mass.-based company’s stock (NASDAQ:SMMT) had been cut nearly in half by midday as shares were trading 49% lower.

Lineage, Roche agree to potential $670M deal for ocular disorders

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares (NYSE:LCTX) were trading midday at $2.40, up 28 cents, or 13% on word that, with subsidiary Cell Cure Neurosciences Ltd., the company signed an exclusive worldwide collaboration and license agreement with Roche Holding AG and its Genentech arm. The pair will work further on development and commercialization of a retinal pigment epithelium cell therapy for the treatment of ocular disorders, including dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) with geographic atrophy (GA). Lineage collects $50 million in the deal which, if all milestone payments are banked, could be worth $670 million. Roche is taking the wheel on Lineage’s Opregen program, which currently is being evaluated in a phase I/IIa open-label, dose-escalation safety and efficacy study in patients with advanced dry AMD with GA.

FDA approves Telix’s radiopharmaceutical prostate cancer imaging agent Illuccix

PERTH, Australia – The FDA has given the green light to Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s lead radiopharmaceutical imaging agent, Illuccix, for prostate cancer. Illuccix is a kit for the preparation of gallium-68 (68Ga) prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) 11 for imaging prostate cancer with positron emission tomography (PET). It targets PSMA, a protein that is overexpressed on the surface of more than 90% of primary and metastatic prostate cancer cells. Illuccix allows for rapid, room-temperature preparation of 68Ga-PSMA-11 and was sold in the U.S. and Europe for investigational use. It is designed to make diagnosing prostate cancer easier, as it creates a "shake and shoot" diagnostic drug that accurately shows how the cancer has spread inside a patient.

Providence and Everest’s vaccine is first mRNA in WHO’s Solidarity Trial Vaccines study

Everest Medicines Ltd. and Providence Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine was cleared for inclusion in the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Solidarity Trial Vaccines (STV) clinical trial. PTX-COVID19-B is a potentially best-in-class lipid nanoparticle formulated mRNA vaccine with strong immunogenicity and tolerability profiles based on previous trial results. It’s the third vaccine and the only mRNA so far to be included in the STV clinical trial program, an international, randomized clinical trial designed to rapidly evaluate the efficacy and safety of promising new candidate vaccines. The WHO will sponsor the study, with no additional post-trial obligations for the companies involved.

Better treatments for brain disorders start with knowing what to treat

Brain disorders have not yet profited from advances in precision medicine to the same extent that other disorders have. With the advent of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and other technologies, watching the brain at work has made great strides in recent decades. But those data have often been shoehorned into the categories of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM). The DSM is published by the American Psychiatric Association and considered the authoritative guide to diagnosing psychiatric disorders. But its diagnostic categories are based on clinical symptoms that are poorly predictive of the underlying brain issues. Researchers are working to bring diagnostic categories in line with a modern understanding the brain. To get a handle on those categories, some are starting with reclassifying normal brain function.

EU paves way for swifter MCM response in emergencies

The European Council reached an agreement Dec. 20 that will allow the European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) to respond much more quickly to public health emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic by activating urgent and targeted medical countermeasures (MCMs). The agreement on HERA's crisis powers will ensure that “we can stay ahead of the curve and that we have the medical equipment needed to fight back during health emergencies and protect our citizens from future health threats,” said Stella Kyriakides, commissioner for health and food safety.

New leader named to head NICE

The U.K.’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) will welcome a new chief executive in February. Samantha Roberts was named to succeed Gillian Leng, who is retiring after 20 years at the agency. With extensive experience in health care delivery and as a clinician, Roberts currently serves as managing director for health and care at NHS England. Roberts will be NICE’s third chief executive since its founding in 1999.

After BREXIT, EC takes steps to ensure drug supply

Following discussions with their British counterparts, the European Commission (EC) advanced proposals to ensure the continued long-term supply of medicines from Great Britain to Northern Ireland and to address supply concerns in Cyprus, Ireland and Malta, which historically have been dependent on drugs from the U.K. Under the proposals, the U.K. would assume sole responsibility for authorizing drugs for Northern Ireland, provided that it substantively complies with EU law on drug quality, safety and efficacy when issuing market authorizations for Northern Ireland. The solution also would require some amendments to EU drug law. The proposals now go to the European Parliament and Council for final action.

Also in the news

Advicenne, Alnylam, American Regent, Amgen, Aptose, Argenx, Armgo, Astrazeneca, Atengene, Bellus, Beroni, Biogen, Bioinvent, Biontech, Bluebird, Can-Fite, Cara, CG Oncology, Checkmate, Chord, Cincor, Clarametyx, Claritas, Coherus, Contrafect, Cytokinetics, Dyadic, Edenbridge, Editas, Eisai, Everest, Fibrogen, Freya, GBT, Genenta, Gilead, Helsinn, Henlius, Iliad, Immunitybio, IMV, Inmed, Intercept, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Jaguar, Janssen, Ji Xing, Lannett, Lysogene, Mediwound, Merck, Moderna, Noorik, Novartis, Novavax, Novo Nordisk, Oragenics, Pfizer, Polarityte, Poseida, Providence, Pulmatrix, Senti, Sirona, Sorrento, Stealth, Summit, Takeda, Targovax, Telix, VBL, Vifor, Viridian, Xediton, Zogenix