A look back as we head into 2022

Top Med-tech Trends of 2021: Diabetes market poised for growth, despite pandemic

Diabetes care will continue to evolve in 2022. New digital offerings and advanced algorithms, along with new product launches in insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) will power growth in the future, according to key analysts. While many medical device sectors have suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic, diabetes care has continued to grow.