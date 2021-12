FDA clears Sky Medical's Geko for venous therapy

The FDA granted 510(k) clearance to Sky Medical Technology Ltd.’s Geko device for patients with venous insufficiency and/or ischemia. The neurostimulation device is worn at the knee and increases blood flow in lower limb soft tissue of patients. The company said it will initiate a controlled market release in partnership with U.S. clinicians in a bid to reshape venous insufficiency treatment.