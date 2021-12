Neuronetics gets FDA nod for its MT Cap for major depressive disorder

The FDA granted 510(k) clearance to Neuronetics Inc.’s MT Cap technology for the company’s transcranial magnetic stimulation system, Neurostar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health. The MT Cap speeds the process used to determine the dose and motor threshold for treatment with the Neurostar system for major depressive disorder (MDD). The company expects to begin a limited introduction of the product within weeks, with national rollout to follow in the first quarter of 2022.