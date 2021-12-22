COVID-19 holiday wrapping: Data from Aridis and Moderna show strength against Omicron

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is one of two companies posting COVID-19 data just days before Christmas. Its fully human monoclonal antibody cocktail, AR-701, was shown to be broadly reactive against COVID-19 variants, including Omicron, in preclinical research. Moderna Inc. also posted new data that showed preliminary neutralizing data against Omicron following 50-mg doses of its vaccine, which is currently authorized, and 100-mg dose boosters, which increased neutralizing antibody levels 83-fold from the pre-boost levels.