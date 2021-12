A look back as we head into 2022

Top Med-tech Trends of 2021: Differentiation will be key for plethora of mental health techs

Investor appetite for digital mental health technologies is expected to continue in 2022, although startups will face the challenge of standing out from competition. Venture capital firm Rock Health reported funding for digital mental health startups was the top-funded therapeutic focus in 2021, with $3.1 billion raised by the end of Q3. Key trends are emerging, as investors seek companies addressing complex mental health conditions.