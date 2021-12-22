DUBLIN – Novartis AG is deepening its commitment to ocular gene therapy by picking up Gyroscope Therapeutics Ltd. for $800 million up front and up to $700 million more in potential milestone payments. The transaction adds a portfolio of ophthalmology assets to the Novartis pipeline, including London-based Gyroscope’s lead program, GT-005, which is currently undergoing a series of phase I/II and phase II studies in patients with geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The present deal represents a profitable payday for Gyroscope’s investors. The company had raised about $300 million in equity investment and convertible loan notes since its formation in 2016. For founding investor Syncona Ltd., which has a 48.5% stake in the company, the transaction represents a triple multiple of its investment.

COVID-19 major influence on Biopharma Index in 2021

The largest swings in stock price in 2021 can partly, or mostly, be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, as biopharma solutions either saved the world or fell short, depending on the newest emerging variant. Those ups and downs have led the BioWorld Biopharmaceutical Index (BBI) to a nearly flat position in comparison with the beginning of the year. It is up by only 0.33%. The Nasdaq Biotech Index, however, is up 4.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average, representing the broader markets, is up by 14.13%.

Two-trial miss with lirentelimab sends Allakos into tailspin

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) were trading midday at $9.99, down $74.40, or 88%, after the firm reported data from two trials with lirentelimab: Enigma 2, a phase III study in patients with biopsy-confirmed eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis, and Kryptos, a phase II/III experiment for biopsy-confirmed eosinophilic esophagitis. Both studies met their histologic co-primary endpoints but fell short of statistical significance on patient-reported symptomatic co-primary goals. The Redwood City, Calif.-based company said it will further analyze the data to determine next steps with the compound, a humanized non-fucosylated immunoglobulin G1 monoclonal antibody directed against Siglec-8.

Antengene receives China’s first approval for oral exportin 1 inhibitor

Antengene Corp. Ltd. received marketing approval from China’s NMPA for ATG-010 (selinexor), a drug that was in-licensed from Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. It was approved, for use in combination with dexamethasone, to treat adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (MM), specifically for those who have received prior therapies and whose disease is refractory to at least a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory agent and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody. The Shanghai-based company plans to have selinexor on the market in the second quarter of 2022.

EU moves 15% minimum effective tax rate toward reality

The EU is on its way to becoming one of the first to implement a historic global tax reform agreement, setting a minimum effective tax rate of 15% for large multinational groups, including biopharma and med-tech companies. The European Commission proposed a directive Dec. 22 setting out how the principles of the tax rate – agreed to by 137 countries in October – will be applied in practice within the EU. The directive addresses how the tax rate will be calculated per jurisdiction and includes legally binding rules to ensure large companies pay a 15% minimum rate for every EU jurisdiction in which they operate.

Astrazeneca starts work on Omicron vaccine as cases continue to rise

Astrazeneca plc has confirmed it is working with Oxford University to produce a vaccine against the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The Cambridge, U.K.-based pharma was one of the first to get a COVID-19 vaccine okayed by regulators, after acquiring rights to the shot from Vaccitech plc, a spin-out from Oxford University’s Jenner Institute specialist vaccine unit. Confirming press reports, a company spokesperson told BioWorld in a statement: “Together with Oxford University, we have taken preliminary steps in producing an Omicron variant vaccine, in case it is needed, and will be informed by emerging data.”

Moderna patent dispute triggers US SEC complaint

The patent dispute between the U.S. NIH and Moderna Inc. over the inventorship of a key component of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine and Moderna’s track record on sharing its technology with other manufacturers to ensure sufficient global supply of the vaccine are at the heart of a shareholder whistleblower complaint filed Dec. 21 with the U.S. SEC. In the complaint, Oxfam America claimed that Moderna published misleading statements and failed to disclose to shareholders and the SEC its involvement in the prolonged patent dispute with NIH scientists. Rather than openly disclose it, the company used vague language about the dispute in its annual and quarterly reports, according to Oxfam, a charity organization.

