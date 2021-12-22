Egads, EGIDs: Wall Street bids Allakos adios on two trial blowups

Discouraging news from two trials with lirentelimab slammed shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK), which ended the day at $8.55, down $75.84, or almost 90%. The Redwood City, Calif.-based firm reported data from Enigma 2, a phase III study in patients with biopsy-confirmed eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis, and Kryptos, a phase II/III experiment in biopsy-confirmed eosinophilic esophagitis. Both experiments met their histologic co-primary endpoints but fell short of statistical significance on patient-reported symptomatic co-primary goals.