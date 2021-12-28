Wall Street faithful as Novartis’ two-timing Leqvio enters LDL-C fray

Novartis AG’s FDA go-ahead for Leqvio (inclisiran), the first and only small interfering RNA therapy to lower LDL-C, “should come as a relief, given fears that the pandemic could again limit FDA's ability to conduct manufacturing-site inspections,” Jefferies analyst Peter Welford said. PCSK9-targeting Leqvio’s Dec. 22 approval, which came slightly ahead of the Jan. 1, 2022, PDUFA date, landed after a complete response letter about a year ago, citing unresolved facility inspection-related conditions. The drug is dosed twice per year, unlike competitors in the space.