Access key ingredient in Paxlovid vs. molnupiravir

The FDA went from zero to two oral antivirals to treat COVID-19 in the space of two days, granting emergency use authorizations last week to Pfizer Inc.’s Paxlovid and Merck & Co. Inc.-Ridgeback Biotherapeutics Inc.’s molnupiravir. Both five-day regimens are authorized for use, within five days of COVID-19 symptom onset, in individuals at high risk of progressing to severe disease, including hospitalization and death.