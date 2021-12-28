BioWorld - Tuesday, December 28, 2021
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.

Two diagnostic deals valued at a combined $6.5B close out 2021

Dec. 27, 2021
By Annette Boyle
No Comments
Quidel Corp. reported a definitive agreement to acquire Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc in a nearly $6 billion deal expected to close in the first half of 2022. The $24.68 per share offered by Quidel represents a nearly 25% premium over Ortho’s closing price as of Dec. 22. Quidel will also assume $2 billion in debt. In addition, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (Labcorp) said it would acquire Baltimore-based Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc., which offers a portfolio of genomics-based liquid biopsy and tissue-based diagnostic products, for $450 million in cash at closing plus up to $125 million contingent on achieving specific performance milestones. That deal is also expected to close in the first half of 2022, pending approval by both companies’ shareholders.
BioWorld MedTech Deals and M&A Cancer Diagnostics Liquid biopsy