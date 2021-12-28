Privately held Leo Pharma Inc. has worked its way through a complete response letter (CRL) issued in April to see the FDA approve Adbry (tralokinumab-ldrm) for treating moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in adults. The CRL noted FDA requests for additional data related to the device component, a prefilled syringe of tralokinumab, but it did not request new efficacy or safety data related to the drug product formulation. The treatment is for those whose atopic dermatitis is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies or when those therapies are not advisable. The EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use issued a positive opinion in April for Adtralza as the formulation is marketed in Canada and Europe. Health Canada approved the formulation for the indication in October. A fully human monoclonal antibody, tralokinumab is designed to neutralize the cytokine IL-13, a key driver of the underlying inflammation in AD.

Efforts in dry eye continue despite Aldeyra falter; Palatin up next

With the memory of Dec. 20’s stock-denting, top-line phase III fizzle by Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. in dry eye disease (DED) still fresh, Palatin Technologies Inc. is launching a late-stage effort in the same indication. Aldeyra offered data from the Tranquility trial with reproxalap ophthalmic solution – a small-molecule, immune-modulating covalent inhibitor of reactive aldehyde species (known as RASP) – that showed a miss on the primary endpoint of ocular redness. Palatin’s experiment called Melody-1 will test PL-9643, a melanocortin agonist, in DED.

Legochem licenses out ADC to Iksuda in $1B deal

Legochem Biosciences Inc. has licensed out its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) LCB-14 to Iksuda Therapeutics Ltd. in the duo’s latest deal that is worth $1 billion. Daejeon, South Korea-based Legochem will receive $50 million in an up-front payment and near-term milestones, and up to $950 million in developments, regulatory and commercial milestones.

More work needed on COVID-19 therapies

The FDA’s grant of emergency use authorizations for two oral antivirals is just one hurdle cleared, as Pfizer Inc.’s Paxlovid and Merck & Co. Inc.-Ridgeback Bioptherapeutics Inc.’s molnupiravir still have many more laps to run. For starters, the world will be watching to see if the two drugs work in vaccinated people who are sick with a breakthrough COVID-19 infection, especially those involving the Omicron variant, given that both drugs were tested in unvaccinated people with infections caused by older SARS-CoV-2 variants. Meanwhile, the International Coalition of Medicines Regulatory Authorities is calling for a focus on the development of more easy-to-use therapies to treat the various stages of COVID-19.

British Pakistani genomics study illustrates need for diversity

It is acknowledged that the huge bias toward individuals of European ancestry means studies of the contribution of genetics to disease may not translate well to other ethnicities. That point is underlined in the first large-scale investigation of the population structure and demographic history of British Pakistanis, which shows an increased number and length of regions of homozygosity inherited from a common ancestor, and greatly elevated identity by descent, compared to the population at large.

US kills most-favored nation pricing model for part B drugs

A price-slashing Trump-era rule establishing a most-favored nation model for part B drugs is officially dead. The death of the interim final rule that originally was scheduled to go into effect Jan. 1, 2021, comes as no surprise. Following court challenges that resulted in a preliminary injunction against the launch of the seven-year mandatory pricing model, the Biden administration proposed a rule rescinding the model in August. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services finalized that proposal this week in a rule scheduled for publication in the Dec. 29 Federal Register.

Russia updates COVID-19 treatment guidelines

The Russian Ministry of Health issued the 14th version of its guidelines on preventing, diagnosing and treating COVID-19 infections. Released Dec. 28, the latest version includes information about the Omicron variant and provides updates on new therapies, including Pfizer Inc.’s Paxlovid and Merck & Co. Inc.-Ridgeback Biotherapeutics Inc.’s molnupiravir.

India seeking to improve domestic pharma, med-tech ecosystems with new guidelines

India’s Department of Pharmaceuticals released draft guidelines to boost research and development in its pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The document touched on the reasons for a dedicated R&D and innovation policy, which involved reducing import dependence, increasing the speed of biologic and biosimilar development cycles and tackling the infrastructural challenges causing low domestic capabilities for several medical devices.

