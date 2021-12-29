Russia updates COVID-19 treatment guidelines

The Russian Ministry of Health issued the 14th version of its guidelines on preventing, diagnosing and treating COVID-19 infections. Released Dec. 28, the latest version includes information about the Omicron variant and provides updates on new therapies, including two new oral drugs: Pfizer Inc.’s Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir tablets and ritonavir tablets, co-packaged for oral use) and Merck & Co. Inc.-Ridgeback Biotherapeutics Inc.’s siRNA drug molnupiravir, which will be marketed in Russia as Mir-19.