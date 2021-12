US kills most-favored nation pricing model for part B drugs

A U.S. price-slashing Trump-era rule establishing a most-favored nation (MFN) model for part B drugs is officially dead. The death of the interim final rule that originally was scheduled to go into effect Jan. 1, 2021, comes as no surprise. Following court challenges that resulted in a preliminary injunction against the launch of the seven-year mandatory pricing model, the Biden administration proposed a rule rescinding the model in August.