BioWorld - Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Leo’s Adbry approved by FDA for atopic dermatitis

Dec. 28, 2021
By Lee Landenberger
Privately held Leo Pharma Inc. has worked its way through a complete response letter issued in April to see the FDA approve Adbry (tralokinumab-ldrm) for treating moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in adults. The CRL noted FDA requests for additional data related to the device component, a prefilled syringe of tralokinumab, but it did not request new efficacy or safety data related to the drug product formulation. In April and on Dec. 28, the company did not provide details on the device-related data that were requested.
