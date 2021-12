Aldeyra’s reproxalap not DED yet as Palatin prospect reaches phase III

With the memory of Dec. 20’s stock-denting, top-line phase III fizzle by Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. in dry eye disease (DED) still fresh, Palatin Technologies Inc. is launching a late-stage effort in the same indication. Aldeyra offered data from the Tranquility trial with reproxalap – a small-molecule, immune-modulating covalent inhibitor of reactive aldehyde species, known as RASP, formulated as an ophthalmic solution – that showed a miss on the primary endpoint of ocular redness.