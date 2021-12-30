BioWorld - Thursday, December 30, 2021
Resapp’s stand-alone cough counter app cleared in Australia and Europe

Dec. 29, 2021
By Tamra Sami
PERTH, Australia – Australian digital health company Resapp Health Ltd. received clearance from Australia’s Therapeutics Good Administration and CE mark certification in the EU for its stand-alone cough counter application that tracks cough frequency using a smartphone. The class I software as a medical device is the first regulatory approval for such an application, which uses Resapp’s machine learning algorithms to identify cough events from audio recorded using the smartphone’s in-built microphone.
