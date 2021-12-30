Preliminary data from a phase IIIb study of Johnson & Johnson’s Ad26.COV2.S COVID-19 vaccine showed a homologous booster dose was 85% effective against hospitalization. The clinical trial was conducted by the South African Medical Research Council and demonstrated that the booster reduced health care worker hospitalization after Omicron emerged as the dominant variant. From mid-November to mid-December, Omicron rose from 82% to 98% of COVID-19 cases in South Africa. A separate analysis demonstrated that a heterologous booster of Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine in those who initially received the BNT-162b2 mRNA vaccine generated a 41-fold increase in neutralizing antibody responses by four weeks after the booster and a fivefold increase in CD8-positive T-cells to Omicron by two weeks.

Phages help to combat bacteria, reduce antibiotic use

An international study led by scientists at the University of Exeter in the U.K. suggests how to combine antibiotic and bacteriophage therapy optimally, in order to reduce antibiotic use and potentially prevent multidrug resistance (MDR) in bacteria. Reported in the Dec. 20, 2021, edition of Cell Host & Microbe, the study findings also cast light on the development of phage resistance and could have significant therapeutic implications.

Drug Developers rise by 7% in 2021, led by Moderna and Dicerna

While most of the 30 stocks that comprise BioWorld’s Drug Developers Index (BDDI) are trading down for the year, the three showing the most upward movement in 2021 include a company at the forefront of COVID-19 vaccine development, an RNAi therapeutics firm that became a multibillion-dollar acquisition target, and a neurological disease company with one marketed product. BDDI is trading up a modest 7.06% this year, compared with a rise of 18.92% (Dow Jones Industrial Average) for the broader markets. The Nasdaq Biotech Index has shown a steady decline since August and is down by 0.69% for the year.

Australia is falling behind in accessing innovative drugs, devices

PERTH, Australia – Australia should be at the front of the line among developed nations when it comes to innovative drugs and devices, but health policies must evolve to respond to changes in technology and global trends, Johnson & Johnson said. Although Australia’s health policy has served the country well, tensions in the system are becoming seismic shifts that mirror international trends, J&J said in a recent report on Australia’s health system.

Also in the news

Antengene, Beximco, Biondvax, Blueprint Medicines, Enbiotix, Immunovant, Janssen, Jazz, Lengo, Lexaria, Madrigal, Mission, Mymd, Noxxon, Oravax Medical, Polyphor, Proqr, Revive, Sequmed, Spexis