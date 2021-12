Drug Developers rise by 7% in 2021, led by Moderna and Dicerna

While most of the 30 stocks that comprise BioWorld’s Drug Developers Index (BDDI) are trading down for the year, the three showing the most upward movement in 2021 include a company at the forefront of COVID-19 vaccine development, an RNAi therapeutics firm that became a multibillion-dollar acquisition target, and a neurological disease company with one marketed product.