FDA says antigen tests are less sensitive to Omicron

The run on at-home COVID-19 tests may be for naught. The FDA warned that the popular rapid antigen tests recommended to keep New Year’s Eve revelers, relatives visiting elderly grandparents and workers exposed to the coronavirus from spreading COVID-19 are less likely to detect the Omicron variant than earlier strains of the virus. “Early data suggest that antigen tests do detect the Omicron variant but may have reduced sensitivity,” the agency said in an update on Dec. 29. Despite the higher rate of false negatives, the FDA said individuals should continue to use the tests. Those experiencing symptoms or with a high likelihood of infection based on exposure should follow-up with a molecular test if their antigen test returns a negative result.