Less than three months after completing its acquisition of Strongbridge Biopharma plc, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. secured FDA approval of Recorlev (levoketonconazole), a second-generation drug cleared for use in Cushing’s syndrome, just ahead of its Jan. 1 PDUFA date. Indicated specifically for patients with endogenous forms of the disease for whom surgery isn’t an option or hasn’t worked, the therapy is expected to be available commercially in the first quarter of 2022. Xeris’ shares (NASDAQ:XERS) rose 23.7% to $3 by mid-morning Dec. 31.

New York state of mind: Teva is guilty in opioids trial

After a six-month long trial, a jury found Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., a subsidiary of Jerusalem-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., liable in contributing to New York state’s opioid crisis that saw thousands die. The jury found Teva and its affiliates liable in public nuisance charges made by the state for violating the rights of New Yorkers. The trial was held in the Suffolk County State Supreme Court. There will be another trial, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James, to determine how much Teva will have to pay in restitution. James said that as-yet undetermined amount will be added to the roughly $1.5 billion she already negotiated for the state from different opioid manufacturers and distributors.

BTK space continues to percolate; Nurix advancing ‘remarkable’ prospect

The Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor space has proved attractive for drug developers since the approval of the first therapy in the space, about eight years ago. Imbruvica (ibrutinib, Abbvie Inc./Johnson & Johnson) first won FDA clearance for mantle cell lymphoma in November 2013. Among the up-and-comers in BTK is Nurix Therapeutics Inc., with two drugs in the class.

Insanely busy year for regulatory agencies as U.S. FDA backlog builds

In what is undeniably one of the busiest years for governmental agencies across the globe, 2021 churned out a 12% increase in regulatory news over the previous record year of 2020. The U.S. FDA kept the same pace as recent years in terms of overall and new molecular entity (NME) approvals, but a backlog began to build throughout the year as numerous PDUFA action dates were missed.

Preprints age well, manuscript preprint shows

One of the most striking recent changes in the dissemination of biomedical science has been the rapid rise of the preprint. In the first 10 months of the pandemic, researchers posted 32,000 COVID-19 papers to preprint servers, amounting to about a quarter of all papers that were published on the subject.

