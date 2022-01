OIG sees areas of possible concern in genetic testing claims filed with Medicare

Genetic testing for health care purposes took a hit with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are concerns about the volume of these tests in the four years before the onset of the pandemic. The U.S. Office of Inspector General (OIG) said recently that the data suggest possible fraud and abuse of the Medicare program, and that the picture suggests a need for a more concerted regulatory effort by the CMS.